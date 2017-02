MILFORD, MA (WHDH) - A family in Milford lost several pets after their house went up in flames Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters said the fire began in the house’s garage and quickly spread to the bedrooms above. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire safely but several pets were unable to make it out.

The people inside the house got out safely.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)