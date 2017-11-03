Family of fatal hit-and-run victim make desperate plea for suspect to come forward

EAST BROOKFIELD, MA (WHDH) — The sisters of a Worcester nurse who was struck and killed Sunday night in East Brookfield by a hit-and-run driver is urging the individual who is responsible for the tragedy to come forward and confess to the crime.

Lisa Germain, 54, was struck as she left Dunny’s Tavern on Main Street on Sunday night. Witnesses say the driver never stop, leaving her family and police searching for answers.

“I would hope that anybody would surely come forward for their own piece of mind,” a heartbroken Carol McGrath said. “If he could just come forward to give us some closure.”

Police released images of a a dark-colored SUV and a pickup truck, possibly a Ford, that were seen on surveillance video.

“We have two vehicles of interest. We’d like those parties to contact. They either were involved or saw what happen,” Police Chief William Cournoyer said.

Germain sisters say she loved her daughter and her job as a neonatal nurse, which she held for 20 years.

“She loved those babies to death,” McGrath said.

Germain was also a breast cancer survivor who lived life to the fullest.

“I wish I could live life like she lived it,” Sue Duff said.

