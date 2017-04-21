Family of Hernandez due in court to protect evidence surrounding his death

BOSTON (WHDH) - Attorney’s for Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez are heading to a New Bedford court on Friday.

They are trying to prevent prison officials from getting rid of any evidence connected to Aaron Hernandez’s death.

According to the Worcester County District Attorney, Hernandez left three handwritten notes next to a bible in his cell and sources tell 7News that they were to his family.

The DA confirmed that there were no signs of a struggle and Hernandez was alone in his prison cell.

Cardboard was found jammed into the door tracks, likely an attempt to slow anyone who tried to enter the cell.

Sources also tell 7News that the floor of the cell was slippery, covered in either soap or shampoo.

While the DA is confident that Hernandez acted alone, sources say at least one corrections officer is facing disciplinary action for missing a 2 a.m. walk-through at the prison Wednesday morning.

The walk-through would have been only an hour before Hernandez was found hanging from a bed sheet in his cell.

Outside of the medical examiner’s officer, Attorney Jose Baez blasted the ME’s handling of Hernandez’s remains.

“It is literally a destruction of evidence issue,” said Baez. “It is our position that they are holding Aaron Hernandez’s brain illegally. They have released the body and withheld Aaron’s brain.”

And hours after Baez’s comments, the medical examiner’s office announced that it would release Hernandez’s brain to researchers at BU so it can be studied for the degenerative disease known as CTE.

