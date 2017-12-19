Family of man shot dead in Boston neighborhood offering reward for information

BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a man who was shot and killed in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood is now offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Daniel Bunch, 22, was killed on Oct. 8, 2011, outside a gas station on Blue Hill Avenue. Police said the shooter was driven away from the scene in car after gunning down Bunch.

Six years later, the Boston Police Department is reopening the case. The department released a video, asking the public for help in cracking the case.

There were several witnesses to the shooting, many of whom were friends of Bunch, according to police. No one was come forward with information. Police are hoping that will change.

“We have a strong target. We just need 1 or 2 witnesses to help us make the arrest on this individual,” Sergeant Detective James Wyse said.

“No one has come up to say I actually saw the person who shot Daniel. No one has stepped up to the plate to say that,” Maribel Pomales-Bunch said.

Police said they will protect the identity of anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous.

“Our family chain has been broken and we will never be the same. Not the same people we were and we will never be,” Pomales-Bunch said.

Bunch was shot dead at point-blank range, according to police. Investigators are confident that someone knows who pulled the trigger.

