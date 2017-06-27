Family of missing lifeguard releases new video

The family of a teenage lifeguard who vanished from her post at a Massachusetts pond in 2000 has released a new video on the 17th anniversary of the disappearance.

Molly Bish was 16 when she disappeared from Comins Pond in Warren on June 27, 2000. Her remains were found in the woods of Palmer about five miles away in 2003. Investigators think she was abducted and killed, but no one has ever been charged with her death.

In the 6-minute video released Monday, her mother, Magi Bish, speaks directly to the abductor about the day her daughter disappeared. The video also includes interviews with Molly’s sister and brother, and a state police investigator.

It ends with an appeal for anyone with information about the case to come forward.

