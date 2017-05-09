Family of murdered Boston doctors: Remember ‘who they were, not how they died’

BOSTON (WHDH) - The man accused of killing two engaged doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium in South Boston once held a security job there, authorities said.

Bampumim Teixeira, 30, of Chelsea, kept his eyes shut Monday afternoon during his arraignment on two counts of murder. Teixeira is suspected of murdering Dr. Richard Field and Dr. Lina Bolanos Friday night in their Dorchester Avenue residence. Officers shot him when they responded to calls for an armed intruder.

“The officers believed the assailant either pointed or fired a weapon at them in this dark hallway,” said Suffolk County DA Dan Conley. “In turn, they discharged their own firearms.”

Conley said Field texted a friend saying that a gunman was in the apartment that he shared with Bolanos and that they were in need of help.

Once inside, responding officers said they found Teixeira dressed in dark clothing and dark gloves. They also found the doctors bound and dead. A black bag filled with jewelry was also found inside their unit. Prosecutors believed the items belonged to Bolanos.

“Both individuals, your honor, were bound and deceased having obvious trauma,” said prosecutor John Pappas during Teixeira’s bedside arraignment at Tufts Medical Center.

Family members are asking that both doctors be remembered by how they lived and not how they died.

Field’s brother-in-law, Chris Ladakakos, issued a touching statement on the couple:

“Richard and Lina were loving, vital people whose joy for life was infectious and love for family absolute.

They thrived on traveling, experiencing cultures and making friends in every port. As such, their loss will be felt by family and loved ones across the world.

As doctors, they dedicated their professional lives to alleviating suffering and ensuring the safety of those most vulnerable—children undergoing surgery. As family members, they adored their nieces and nephews as if their own children and always found the time to take interest in each and every one of us, no matter what was on their plate.

Their passing is a tragedy beyond measure and our lives will forever be changed. However, we want to remember Richard and Lina for who they were, not how they died. Their impact in the world–in the lives of those who they loved, those who loved them, and the patients that they cared for—is the real newsworthy story. We will remember and celebrate their passion, gentility, and extraordinary kindness forever.”

The company that manages the condo sent a message to residents confirming that Teixeira briefly worked as a concierge in the condominium.

Sources tell 7News that after Teixeira was arrested for bank robbery last year, he told investigators that he had been fired from the concierge job.

The motive of the murders remains under investigation.

“There is no evidence whatsoever at this stage of the investigation that the suspect had a personal relationship with the doctors,” Conley said.

Bolanos and Field were engaged to be married. They were both beloved in the medical community and their neighborhood.

“Just being around them you would be in a better mood,” a friend said of the couple.

