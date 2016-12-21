Family of murdered Princeton jogger speaks out for the first time

PRINCETON, MA (WHDH) - The family of Vanessa Marcotte, the 27-year-old woman murdered while jogging in Princeton, spoke out for the first time on Wednesday.

Marcotte’s uncle spoke on behalf of the entire family. He told the public the search for Marcotte’s killer is not over.

The family also announced that they have established a website and foundation that will support projects that were special to her.

Marcotte, a Boston University graduate who worked for Google in New York City, was in Princeton visiting family when she went out for a jog on Aug. 7. She did not return and family members called police. Her body was found in the woods not far from her family’s home off Brooks Station Road that evening.

Police released new information in connection with the unsolved homicide in November. Investigators announced they were looking to locate a dark-colored SUV that witnesses say was parked near the wooded area where Marcotte’s body was found.

Anyone with information is urged to call the tip line at 508-453-7589.

Marcotte family establishes website https://t.co/yBMXODBbzm & foundation that will support projects special to her. #7News — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) December 21, 2016

Marcotte family thanks public for their love and support over the past few months. #7News — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) December 21, 2016

The uncle of Vanessa Marcotte speaks out about her murder in a brief statement #7news pic.twitter.com/LM5JIFbaEc — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 21, 2016

