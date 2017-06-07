Family of teen who killed himself in texting suicide case takes the stand

Relatives of Conrad Roy cried in court as photos of the teen’s body were shown.

Prosecutors say Roy committed suicide at the urging of his girlfriend, Michelle Carter.

She was 17 at the time and the Commonwealth argued that she wanted to be the ‘grieving girlfriend’ to get attention from classmates.

The state says through repeated text messages and a phone conversation lasting an hour and a half, Michelle Carter convinced the 18-year-old to commit suicide.

Carter’s attorney said Roy was depressed and made his own decision after prior unsuccessful suicide attempts.

Roy, of Mattappoisett, killed himself in his grandfather’s pickup truck in July of 2014. He died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Roy’s mother was the first witness to take the stand. She testified Michelle Carter sent her texts when her son was still missing and then after he was found dead.

Conrad’s younger sister said she got a text from Carter after his death asking if she could have some of her brother’s ashes.

Prosecutors also say after Roy’s death, Carter became a self-described advocate for suicide prevention and organized an event in Roy’s memory.

