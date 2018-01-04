Family rescued from flooded home in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — Crews carried a Weymouth family to safety after their home flooded in Thursday’s nor’easter.

Eva Gjura, 22, was brought to safety from her seaside home along with her parents, sister and the family dog. Two downstairs tenants were also carried from the home. Gjura said their house was quickly surrounded by water and started flooding within minutes.

“The water came up in 10 minutes, quick fast, we didn’t have time to move the car or do something,” said Gjura’s mother.

The family lost their cars in the storm but said they are grateful they are all now dry and safe. Gjura thanked the firefighters who saved her family and said they were very reassuring.

“They were like, ‘Don’t worry, we are strong, we got you.’ They were good, they were really nice people,” said Gjura.

The Gjura family is spending the night with relatives. It will be some time before they are able to return to their home in Weymouth.

