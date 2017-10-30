Family says Maine woman killed by hunter was on her own land

HEBRON, Maine (AP) — Family members of the Maine woman shot and killed by a hunter say she was on her own land digging for gemstones when she was killed.

Authorities say a 38-year-old Hebron man fatally shot 34-year-old Karen Wrentzel on Saturday morning. Officials have still not publicly identified the man, and did not say if he was on Wrentzel’s land when he shot her.

The Maine Warden Service concurred that Wrentzel was not hunting at the time, and had no affiliation with the shooter — who officials say was hunting with his father.

The warden service is investigating the shooting and says it is working with the Maine Attorney General’s Office on the case.

Mother Debbie Morin says Wrentzel didn’t know Saturday was opening day for hunting season in Maine.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)