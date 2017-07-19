Family says they were not told why they were removed from JetBlue flight

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WHDH) — A family of five was removed from a JetBlue flight in Florida and they said the airline never told them why.

The family was on the flight headed to New York when their infant daughter kicked another passenger’s seat. A few minutes later, the mother said a supervisor came over and asked them to get off the plane.

The child’s parents said they were angry and insisted the whole incident was a misunderstanding. JetBlue said the family was not allowed back on the flight because the adults were making threats.

