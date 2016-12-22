Family seeks answers in Princeton jogger murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - The family of Vanessa Marcotte, the 27-year-old woman murdered while jogging in Princeton, spoke out for the first time on Wednesday.

Marcotte’s uncle spoke on behalf of the entire family. He told the public the search for Marcotte’s killer is not over.

The family also announced that they have established a website and foundation that will support projects that were special to her.

Marcotte, a Boston University graduate who worked for Google in New York City, was in Princeton visiting family when she went out for a jog on Aug. 7. She did not return and family members called police. Her body was found naked and partially burned in the woods not far from her family’s home off Brooks Station Road that evening.

Police said they have followed more than 1,000 leads since their investigation began, but have made no arrests in the case.

Police released new information in connection with the unsolved homicide in November. Investigators announced they were looking to locate a dark-colored SUV that witnesses say was parked near the wooded area where Marcotte’s body was found.

Community members say the murder has shaken the city.

“People I’ve talked to are scared. I have a daughter who lives in Princeton, big concern … everyday,” said Matt Palumbo of Princeton.

