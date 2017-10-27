Family speaks out after mom of 3 struck, critically hurt by alleged drunken driver

MEDWAY, MA (WHDH) — The family of a Medway woman struck by an alleged drunken driver on Interstate 95 earlier this week is praying for the best as the mother of three fights for her life.

Andrea Alves Bosworth, a 38-year-old triathlete, is in critical condition after she was hit early Sunday morning on the southbound side of the highway in Providence.

“Andrea is the strongest person I know. Anyone that knows her will say the same,” Bosworth’s cousin, Courtney Weed said.

Bosworth’s family says she had pulled into the breakdown lane around 2:20 a.m. and was standing outside of her car on the passenger’s side when she was hit and thrown 90 feet.

“The unthinkable has happened and right now we’re trying to make sense of something that seems to make no sense at all,” Weed said.

Rhode Island State Police arrested and charged Yuranis Liz, 30, of Providence, with driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Liz lost control of her vehicle and veered into the breakdown lane. She refused to submit to a breathalyzer test, according to investigators.

Bosworth, who also works as a teacher, has completed three triathlons. She had just competed in one in Louisville just days before the crash.

“Whatever Andrea does, she does with passion. And we’re certain that her determination and incredible strength will help her through these battles ahead,” Weed said.

Bosworth, who is also known as “Iron Mom” has a great deal of community support behind her.

A gofundme page has been set up for her.