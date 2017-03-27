Family sues town to demolish house after creepy letters

WESTFIELD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey family that wants to demolish their home after they say they were stalked by an anonymous creepy-letter writer known as “The Watcher” has filed a lawsuit against their town.

Derek and Maria Broaddus filed the suit against the town of Westfield after its planning board rejected their plan to raze the house and subdivide the land, so they could build two houses.

A lawyer for the town told NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2nnv0eG ) she cannot comment on the lawsuit.

The couple, who have children, say that after buying the six-bedroom house for nearly $1.4 million in 2014, they received three threatening letters from a stalker calling himself “The Watcher.”

Their attorney says they are good people caught in a situation they didn’t ask for.

