(WHDH) — A family in California is suing after they said a recalled dresser from Ikea is responsible for the death of a 2-year-old boy.

According to the lawsuit, the dresser fell on the boy in May.

This is the first reported death connected to the dressers since Ikea recalled the products in 2016.

Recalls were issued after Ikea learned that the dressers could tip over if not anchored to the wall.

