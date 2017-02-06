Famous fans react to Patriots Super Bowl win

Houston, TX (WHDH) — Famous Patriots fans took to social media with their reactions after the Pats’ Super Bowl comeback.

Tom Brady had an Instagram high five for Medford native Maria Menounos.

Boston actor Chris Evans went crazy just like the rest of Patriots nation after the amazing come from behind, over time Super Bowl victory.

The starts kept their hometown roots real and enjoyed every moment of the win.

Mark Wahlberg posted pictures of his family on the field before the the game but actually left the stadium before the stunning 4th quarter. He posted that one of his kids was sick.

Then he took to social media reaching out to musician Usher, a huge Atlanta Falcons fan saying, “Trying to console my guy Usher. All love.”

Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, tweeted a picture with boyfriend Danny Amendola who scored a critical 4th quarter touchdown.

And also at the game was country star Kenny Chesney who sat with Bob Kraft.

Rock star Steven Tyler summed it up with a tweet saying, “And I thought teaming up with Run DMC was a comeback, until Tom Brady and the Patriots just did that.”

