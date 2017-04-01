Famous New England whale, presumed dead, is alive and well

BOSTON (WHDH) - A famous whale known throughout the New England area was recently spotted despite being presumed dead.

Officials at the New England Aquarium say that a female humpback whale named Echo was spotted last weekend about 25 miles off the coast of Boston.

Last September, Echo was spotted tangled in fishing gear. Echo had a calf with her. She wasn’t spotted again and officials were concerned her injuries would be fatal.

But in the first whale watch of the season for the New England Aquarium, experts on board noticed markings on the fins of one humpback whale that matched the telltale features of Echo.

Officials say Echo has new scars but was otherwise fine.

