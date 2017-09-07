‘Fans hate him’: Barstool Sports hands out Roger Goodell clown towels

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) – Barstool Sports has handed out thousands of bright blue towels for the Patriots home-opener Thursday night with an image of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wearing a red clown nose.

The owner of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, created the image because he is still bitter about Goodell’s role in the ‘Deflategate’ saga, which ended with Tom Brady being suspended four games. Portnoy is also a native of Boston.

“Patriots fans hate him. This is kind of a dancing on the graves celebration. The Super Bowl we already won. Now it’s just fun to dance on him,” Portnoy said.

Barstool is hoping 70,000 fans at Gillette Stadium will wave the towels as Goodell attends New England’s battle with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia famously wore a Goodell clown shirt when he returned home following New England’s Super Bowl victory in February.

Portnoy says he learned Goodell was bothered by the clown-nosed picture, prompting him to bright the idea to life.

Some fans are attending the game dressed in full-blown clown outfits.

Thursday’s game kicks off at 8:30 p.m.

