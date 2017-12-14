Fans line up for ‘The Last Jedi’ on its opening night

BOSTON (WHDH) — Excited “Star Wars” fans in Boston lined up Thursday night for the opening night of “The Last Jedi,” the latest film in the series.

At the AMC Theatre by Boston Common, fans were in line long before their showing began. Most of the shows at the theater were sold out Thursday, with a midnight screening selling out quick. Some even came in costume and a couple of Jedis engaged in a lightsaber battle for the 7News cameras.

The film had premieres in Los Angeles and London this week. Prince William and Prince Harry walked the red carpet with cast members at the London premiere and were greeted with a bow by droid BB-8.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)