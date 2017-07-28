Fans packed the stands for day one of Pats training camp

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The Patriots are back in action!

The team hit the practice field Thursday for day one of training camp.

15,349 fans packed the stands, giving the first day of practice a game day feel.

“This is amazing. You know everyone in the rafters,” said Chris Hogan. “I don’t know how many people were here, there was a ton.”

“It’s certainly more than we had at my college games so that’s pretty cool,” said Julian Edelman. “We always feel and love the support that we get here in this community.”

And nobody got more love than Tom Brady.

“Oh year every single year it gets louder and louder,” said Rob Gronkowski. “I mean it’s Tom. I mean if I was in the stands, I’d be up on my feet cheering for him.”

And there is plenty to cheer for on a team that many believe are a runaway Super Bowl favorite.

But Malcolm Butler is taking nothing for granted to start the year.

“Not at all you know. Everybody is still 0-0. Time will tell, time will tell,” said Butler. “Look good on paper but we haven’t done anything.”

Training camp will open to the public again on Friday at 9:15 a.m. as the team gets ready to start joint practices on August 7th.

