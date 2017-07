The cost to fly on two of the major U.S. airlines is going up.

Delta says it’s passengers are paying higher fares on average for the first time in more than two years.

Both Delta and American Airlines have said fares will climb higher.

The increase is due to rising fuel and labor costs, in addition to the strong demand for air travel.

