Fast-food trash helps lead to suspect in fatal hit-and-run

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say trash from a fast-food restaurant helped them make an arrest in a hit-and-run crash in Connecticut that left a motorcyclist dead.

Police said Wednesday that Roger Sullivan Jr. faces charges including negligent homicide in the October 8 death in New Haven of 31-year-old Garry Gulledge.

Witnesses told police that an Acura SUV struck Gulledge’s motorcycle and then sped away. Gulledge died at the hospital.

A piece of the SUV recovered at the scene helped investigators determine the make and model of the vehicle.

Police also found a discarded McDonald’s cup and barbecue sauce container.

Investigators checked video from a nearby McDonald’s and found someone in that type of vehicle buying items that matched the trash found at the scene.

Sullivan says he didn’t know he hit anyone.

