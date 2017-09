BOSTON (WHDH) - Fast food workers in Boston are preparing to walk off the job as part of a nationwide Labor Day protest.

Workers say they are fighting for a minimum wage of $15 per hour, as well as union rights.

The Boston strike was set to begin at the McDonald’s on Tremont Street in Boston at 6 a.m. Workers were expected to march to Copley Plaza.

