Fatal 2-car crash in Carver under investigation

CARVER, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say they investigating a two-car crash in Carver that claimed the life of a Taunton man.

Troopers responded Friday around 12:30 a.m. to Route 44 westbound and found a 2001 Mitsubishi Gallant and a 1998 Saturn SL2 that had been involved in a crash.

Police say a 23-year-old Monponsett man struck the driver of the Saturn, who was believed to be outside his vehicle in the breakdown lane.

The victim, 31, was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Monponsett man was not injured in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

