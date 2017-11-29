Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Cape Cod under investigation

FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Police in Falmouth are investigating a fatal crash on Wednesday involving a town-owned truck that left one person dead and three others injured.

Authorities say officers responded around 12:10 p.m. to the crash on Route 151 near Sam Turner Road and found multiple people suffering from injuries.

Two people with non-life-threatening injuries and two with life-threatening injuries were taken to Falmouth Hospital, where one person later died.

A 2001 BMW and a 2006 Ford pickup truck hauling a trailer were involved in the crash. Police said the pickup is owned by the Town of Falmouth and that it was being operated by the Marine and Environmental Services Department.

The crash is under investigation.

