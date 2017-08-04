495-North shut down due to a fatal multi-car crash caused by wrong-way driver

HOPKINTON, MA (WHDH) - 495-North has been shut down due to a fatal multi-car crash caused by a wrong way driver.

The accident happened near exit-22 in Hopkinton.

Exit-21 to exit-22 is closed.

The wrong-way driver crashed into several cars and a tractor trailer.

Traffic is backed up to Route-85.

Another driver has been transported to a local hospital.

Commuters are able to get by only in the breakdown lane at this time.

7News will bring updates.

