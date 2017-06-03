LONDONDERRY, NH (WHDH) - Police say Julia Melendez, 22, of Mattapan was driving in Londonderry, NH last night around 7:15pm when she lost control of her car and ran into the guardrail.

Melendez was ejected from the car and died from injuries at the scene of the crash.

An adult passenger, Karina Feliz, 21, of Bradford was taken to Elliott Hospital for minor injuries.

A child passenger was also taken to Elliott Hospital before being flown by helicopter to Boston Children’s Hospital for serious injuries.

Police say the child is now stable.

The accident is currently being investigated by New Hampshire State Police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)