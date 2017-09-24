Fatal crash in Columbia, NH after driver crosses road and hits tree

New Hampshire State Police said there was a fatal crash on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. near 312 Carleton Hill Road in Columbia.

Investigators said the driver, Douglas Elliott, 35 of Colebrook, NH, hit a tree and died on scene from his injuries.

The only passenger in the truck, a 10-year-old, was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and is now in stable condition.

Investigators believe Elliott was driving eastbound on Carleton Hill Road when he lost control of the truck, crossed the road, and hit a tree on the westbound side.

Officials say alcohol appears to have been a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call NH State Police Trooper Ryan Short: 603-223-8996.

New Hampshire State Police are continuing their investigation.

