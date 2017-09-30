Fatal crash involving bicyclist and truck in Pelham, NH

Pelham, NH Police Department said there was a fatal crash involving a bicyclist and a large pick-up truck on Friday.

The crash caused Route 38/ Bridge Street and Jericho Road to close.

Officials said the truck driver was attempting to make a left-hand turn when the bicyclist was hit.

The adult male bicyclist was unconscious and in the middle of the road when officials arrived on scene.

A medical helicopter arrived on scene, but the bicyclist’s health declined so much that authorities were forced to transport the man by ambulance instead.

The man was taken to Lowell General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

No names have been released.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pelham, NH Police Department.

