Fatal head-on car crash in Raynham

RAYNHAM, MA (WHDH) - Raynham Police said there was a fatal head-on crash early Sunday around 3:16 am on Route 138.

Officers said a 43-year-old woman from Fall River was driving southbound when she crossed the double yellow line and hit a 22-year old man from Boston.

According to authorities, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said there were no other passengers in either car.

No names have been released.

There is no word on what caused the woman to cross the yellow line.

Raynham Police are continuing their investigation.

