NEEDHAM (WHDH) - Needham Police say they are investigating a hit-and-run that took place Friday night.

Officials say the victim, a Roslindale man in his 20’s, pulled over in the breakdown lane when his engine started overheating on Route 95 South.

When he got out to check his engine, another driver hit him and kept going.

Police say they are still looking for that driver.

The victim is in serious condition.

7News will bring updates.

