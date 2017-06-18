Fatal hit and run in Somersworth, NH

Somersworth Police say there was a hit and run involving a pedestrian at the intersection of High Street and Bartlett Avenue at 10:40pm Saturday night.

Police say the female pedestrian died after being hit.

Officials believe the car that hit her is a light colored sedan that would have front end damage from the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police ask anyone with information to call Somersworth Police at 603-692-3131.

