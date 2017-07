DANVERS (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police said there was a fatal motorcycle crash around 1:30 am on Saturday.

The alleged crash temporarily closed parts of Route-128, near the Beverly town line.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

Massachusetts State Police Police are continuing their investigation.

7News will bring updates.

