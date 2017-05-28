Fatal motorcycle crash in Salem, NH

Roger Marchand, 57, of Northwood, NH, lost control of his motorcycle on Saturday and died after hitting the guard rail.

Police say the victim was riding his 2003 Harley Davidson on I-93 North when the crash happened.

It has been confirmed that there was a helmet at the scene, but it it not clear whether or not the victim was wearing it prior to the crash.

New Hampshire State Police say Marchand was ejected from the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)