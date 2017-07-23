Fatal pedestrian crash on Route 95-North in Burlington Sunday morning

BURLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police said there was a fatal pedestrian crash that happened at 3:35 am on Sunday on Route 95-North in Burlington.

The alleged crash happened near Exit 34.

Police said they received several calls about a man who was walking in the middle of Route 95-North.

The pedestrian was hit by two cars. The drivers, a 39-year-old man from Malden, and a 22-year-old man from Brookline, NH, stayed on scene.

Massachusetts State Police said the first driver that hit the pedestrian called their department to report the accident.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

There is no word on why the pedestrian was in the middle of the road.

Massachusetts State Police are continuing their investigation.

