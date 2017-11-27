LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - The Lawrence Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting of woman, whose body was found inside a crashed car on Sunday.

Officers responded to Hillside Avenue just before 7 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash and multiple reports of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, police say officers found a car that had slammed into a parked vehicle and a woman inside suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Essex District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as Mindy Tran, 25.

Mayor Dan Rivera said it was a drug deal gone bad, likely linked to the growing opioid epidemic. He added that police told him that no one involved in this shooting is from the neighborhood.

“It’s a pattern we have seen. Pick a quiet neighborhood, there is some violence,” Rivera said.

Neighbors said police do patrol the area but that they have never had any reason to feel unsafe.

There is no word on any arrests at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)