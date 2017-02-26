Father, 8-year-old son seriously hurt in Brockton pedestrian crash

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A father and his 8-year-son were seriously hurt in a pedestrian crash in Brockton.

Police say they were crossing the street when they were suddenly hit by an SUV.

People inside a nearby game store along Center Street say the father and son had just left after playing a Pokémon card game.

The crash happened right in front of a hospital, where the victims were taken with serious injuries.

A baseball cap and a shoe could be seen in the street as State Police Investigators took measurements and photographs.

Officials have towed away the SUV, but crews remain on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, but police say, at this point, it does not appear any charges will be filed.

