Father accused of torturing 2-month-old daughter

MOORHEAD, Minn. (WSVN) — A Minnesota man is accused of disturbing abuse against his 2-month-old daughter, including rubbing hot sauce in her eyes.

Police charged Shawn Michael Foltz, 31, with four felonies: neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child, and two counts of third-degree assault, KCPQ reports.

Foltz reportedly rubbed hot sauce and cayenne peper in the infant’s eyes, and blocked her airway until she turned blue. The criminal complaint also says Foltz threw fireworks in his daughter’s face, burned her with hot water, and snapped her with a towel.

The Duluth News Tribune reports that Foltz tormented the baby nearly since birth, and authorities only learned of the abuse when the child’s mother brought her to the hospital with various injuries.

Foltz admitted to some of the abuse during an interview with police, telling officers he was frustrated by her crying. He told them he would think about different ways to harm the baby while he was at work, according to the paper.

Foltz is being held on a $100,000 bond.