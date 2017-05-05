Father and son, formerly of Boy Scouts of America, arrested on child porn charges

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WHDH) — A Rhode Island father and son, both of whom were once involved in the Boy Scouts of America, have been arrested on child pornography charges, authorities say.

Arthur Pare, 52, and Nicholas Pare, 23, of Woonsocket, are accused of possessing child pornography. They were both arrested Friday morning at their home on Laurier Street after authorities say police executed a court-authorized search warrant.

Investigators allege the internet connection at their home was identified as being used to transfer child pornography. They say authorities seized forty items of digital media containing illegal content.

Additionally, authorities say Arthur Pare was a volunteer in the the Boy Scouts of America from 2000-2014. His son was said to be a youth member from 2000 to 2012.

At this time, authorities say there is no evidence of any inappropriate contact between the men and any of their former Cub Scouts. However, the public is encouraged to contact a member of the Rhode Island State Police.

Both men were arraigned and released on personal recognizance, with special bail conditions of no internet use and no contact with minors.

