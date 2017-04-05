Father and son rescued in Southbridge woods

SOUTHBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - Police in Southbridge say a father and son have been rescued after they were lost in the woods for hours last night.

The pair apparently lost their bearings and the man’s cell phone died.

There were downpours in the area and the temperature was close to freezing.

Once police launched a search party the man said he heard the sirens and was able to talk toward them.

