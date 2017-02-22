Father arrested in connection with death of 7 month old

Warwick, R.I (WHDH) — A Rhode Island dad is facing cruelty and neglect charges after the death of his 7-month-old child.

The little girl was found unresponsive inside a home in Warwick Tuesday night.

She was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

Tuesday night the child’s father, a 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death.

There is no word yet on when he will appear in court.

