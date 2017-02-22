Father charged after 7-month-old girl found unresponsive dies

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A 7-month-old girl found unresponsive at a Warwick home has died and police say her father is facing charges.

Emergency personnel responding to a 911 call from the infant’s mother arrived at the home around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the infant wasn’t breathing. She was declared dead at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Her father, Ryan Beeley, was hospitalized for what police called a panic attack.

When he was released Wednesday morning he was charged with felony cruelty and neglect of a child.

Authorities say the father and infant were the only people home at the time. Police say the house was found in deplorable condition.

Police say it appears the girl’s death was unintentional and she had no visible physical injuries.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Beeley was ordered held on $50,000 bail. He will undergo a psychiatric test, per request of his lawyer.

