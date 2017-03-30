Father charged after toddler found barefoot, wandering alone

LONDONDERRY, NH (WHDH) - LONDONDERRY, NH (WHDH) – Police in Londonderry found a toddler wandering barefoot through the streets Thursday morning, authorities said. The child is safe and sound, but the boy’s father is facing serious charges.

Officers found a 3-year-old boy, Jayden, around 11:30 a.m. walking around at an apartment complex on Fieldstone Road. Police say Jayden’s feet and pants were soaked.

A resident in the area spotted the boy and called 911. Officers responded to the complex, but Jayden was only able to tell them his name, the color of his home and that he had a shed in his backyard.

With the help of social media and the public, police say investigators were able to track down Jayden’s mother in Hudson. He was released into her custody.

Police say Jayden’s mother shares custody with his father, 35-year-old Joseph Killgren. They say Jayden was staying with Killgren Wednesday night when he escaped the apartment.

Killgren has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor. Police say Jayden walked out the front door when Killgren fell asleep while watching a movie.

Killgren was ordered held on $5,000 bail. He is slated to be arraigned Friday in Derry District Court.

Jayden’s mother, Sarah McGrade, says she was at the movie theater when she learned from a friend that her son had been reported missing.

The incident is under investigation. The Department of Children and Family Services has been notified.

