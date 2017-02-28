Father charged with killing daughter, 3, jailed without bail

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man charged with killing his 3-year-old daughter in Concord last year has been sent to jail.

Jocarl Bureau was ordered held without bail on Monday on a second-degree murder charge in the March 2016 death of his daughter, Jayleah. He did not enter a plea.

Prosecutors say a probable cause hearing will be held within the next ten days.

Police found the girl unresponsive and she later died at a hospital. An autopsy revealed she suffered blunt force trauma to the abdomen and her death was ruled a homicide.

The 22-year-old Bureau was arrested in September on several domestic violence and simple assault charges against Jayleah’s mother, who is his former girlfriend.

Police said they do not know who is representing Bureau in the court case.

