Father-daughter duo arrested after ‘violent’ attack on MBTA officer

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Saugus man and his daughter are facing charges after authorities said the duo “violently attacked” a Transit Police officer late Friday night.

Prior to the attack, David Muse, 48, and Madison Muse, 22, both of Saugus, were asked to leave an Orange Line train at Community College around 11:45 a.m. due to an unknown disturbance.

As the two exited the train, officials said Madison Muse was yelling racial slurs and expletives. They said an off-duty officer recorded the incident, prompting the attack.

Officials said the two attacked the officer, punching and kicking him as he tried to call for help. Madison Muse is accused of using multiple racial slurs during the incident.

An MBTA employee who witnessed the incident phoned for help. The two were arrested and charged. Officers said David Muse showed signs of being intoxicated.

Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan praised the off-duty officer for his tremendous restraint and professionalism.

“Our officer showed tremendous restraint in the face of such ignorance. We are very grateful he was not seriously injured and we will follow this case, throughout the judicial process to ensure the Muse’ are held responsible for their criminal actions,” Sullivan said.

