Father, daughter in NC sentenced to at least 20-years in prison for killing that daughter’s husband

A father and daughter in North Carolina have been sentenced to at least 20-years in prison for the 2015 beating of that daughter’s husband.

Police said the father, former FBI agent, Thomas Martens, and his daughter, Molly Corbett, beat the victim.

They said they beat the victim because he started choking Corbett.

However, the jury said the father and daughter went too far in their reaction to the choking.

A juror, Tom Aamland, said, “It wasn’t an easy decision. Somebody’s life changes, everybody’s life changes. And, you feel bad for everybody involved, whether it’s the defendants or the deceased family. But, we have a job to do, we had to do it.”

Corbett’s uncle said the charges are a “miscarriage of justice.”

But, the victim’s family says they are relieved with the verdict.

