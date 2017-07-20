Father gets house arrest, probation for shaking baby girl

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts father who pleaded guilty to violently shaking and seriously injuring his 3-month-old daughter has been sentenced to house arrest and probation.

Anthony Mansolilli, of Lowell, said he shook the infant in November because she wouldn’t stop crying. Doctors found bleeding on the brain and other injuries.

A prosecutor said Wednesday that the child, now nearly a year old, takes anti-seizure medication, but is otherwise doing well considering her injuries.

The Lowell Sun reports that prosecutors had recommended at least three years in prison. The defense noted that the 30-year-old Mansolilli had no criminal record, reached out to police to confess and had a history of mental illness.

Mansolilli will be on probation for five years and spend the first two on house arrest.

