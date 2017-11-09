WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered on the town green in West Brookfield to mourn the loss of three students killed in a crash, while the father of one of the victims said he hopes other teenagers will learn from the tragedy.

Lena Noonan, Jaclyn Desrosiers and Christian Congelos were killed Tuesday when the car Noonan was driving went off the road, hit a tree and rolled over. They attended Quaboag (KWAY’-bog) Regional Middle-High School in Warren.

John Desrosiers wept for his 14-year-old daughter, Jaclyn, during a candlelight vigil Wednesday, saying he hoped others would learn to drive safely. He called it a freak accident and said his daughter’s best friend was driving, although she wasn’t old enough to carry passengers.

He said he hoped inexperienced drivers would learn not to joyride.

