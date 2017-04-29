Father of missing boy says he’s desperate to find son

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The father of a 5-year-old boy reported missing about a week ago in California has released a statement saying he is desperate to find his son, on the same day homicide detectives searched his home.

Aramazd Aramazd (AHR’-uh-mahz) Andressian Sr., released the statement through his lawyer Friday.

“I am desperate to find my son, Aramazd Jr. and need the public’s help,” the statement said. “I hope and pray for the safe return of my only child, my namesake.”

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives served a search warrant at Andressian’s house and took a scent-detection dog to look for forensic evidence.

“We are looking for a missing boy and he lived there,” sheriff’s Lt. Joe Mendoza said. “I wanted to make sure we used all resources.”

The father was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment but released days later as detectives chose not to present a case to prosecutors for reasons they wouldn’t reveal.

Investigators have been looking for Aramazd Andressian Jr. since his father was found unconscious at a park last weekend.

Police have said it doesn’t appear he was attacked, but in his statement Andressian says he believes he was.

“I was at the park with my son, and then I found myself waking up in Huntington Memorial Hospital hours later,” Andressian said. “I was told that a Good Samaritan found me unconscious on the ground near my car, with young Aramazd nowhere in sight. I can only speculate that I must have been attacked in the park.”

It was the first public statement from Andressian, though his attorney, Rebecca Lizarraga, has expressed similar sentiments on his behalf.

Authorities had said his statements to them have been convoluted and contradictory.

Andressian said he had taken the boy to the park at his request between breakfast and a planned custody exchange with the boy’s mother, who reported him missing later in the day.

The boy and father were last seen together leaving Disneyland on April 20.

