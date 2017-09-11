Father, son on motorcycles injured in shooting on Southeast Expressway

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) – Massachusetts State Police say they have recovered a suspect vehicle possibly connected to a shooting Sunday on Interstate 93 that seriously injured a father and son.

The men, both of whom were driving motorcycles, were shot on the southeast expressway. There is no word at this time on what led to the shooting.

The highway closed and traffic was backed up for hours near Exit 12 by Neponset Circle just after 5 p.m. as police investigated.

The son, 32, of East Taunton, was critically injured. Officials say that man is fighting for his life. His father, 54, of Raynham, is also in serious condition but is expected to survive, according to state police.

The names of the victims have not been released. There is no word on arrests at this time, but police said two suspects were in the red Jeep Renegade at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact state police.

